RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I will still twerk, the Quran is not against it; Akuapem Poloo assures fans (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Akuapem Poloo has converted to the Islamic religion but that is not letting her totally change her way of life.

Akuapem Poloo
Akuapem Poloo

According to the Ghanaian actress, she will not stop twerking because she doesn't know which part of the Quran speaks against the sexually suggestive dance. Akuapem Poloo was speaking during an interview on Kofi TV where she was asked if she will not stop twerking because of her new religion.

In response, she said "if I have a shop that I am running or go on set constantly, do you think I will come on social media to twerk on it and the person will give me GH5000. Someone will sit at home and insult me for doing something that gets me paid," she said.

Akuapem Poloo
Akuapem Poloo Pulse Ghana

"Everybody is twerking, musicians twerk, Wendy Shay twerks when she is performing. Is twerking a sin? Where in the Quran or the bible have they said the twerking is a sin?" fusrious Akuapem Poloo asked the show host.

According to the mother of one, even Indians and muslims also twerk so nobody should criticise her when she is twerking. "Have you gone to Muslim gathering before like awurey before? So no one should criticize me, twerking is not a sin, I am no more going to expose myself but don't criticise if I am dancing because it's not nude," she said in the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Lilliane Mugabekazi

24-year-old Rwandan lady faces 2 years in jail for ‘shameful' dress after police arrest

R Kelly jugé dans une nouvelle affaire

R Kelly's God-daughter testifies in court; says he slept with her countless times at age 15

Gospel singer, Obaapa Christy

Daddy Lumba threatened to beat me out of love - Obaapa Christy reveals

King Promise’s camp shows receipt for GHc17K vest to calm ‘banku’ accusations

King Promise’s camp shows receipt for GHc17K vest to calm ‘banku’ accusations