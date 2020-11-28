Funny Face has been ranting on social media for the past week and even went to the extent of lashing out at his baby mama and in-laws.

In a statement which appears to be an apology to his baby mama Vanessa and his in-laws, 'Funny Face' has said that he is ready to do anything to have his children back and he is missing his twins “Ella and Bella”.

“This day will come again girls. We will laugh again. I will hold you girls in my arms again. For Life is For Life. Even if I have to sweep da whole KUMASI to have u girls back. Even if I have to go stand on mountain Afadajato to shout and apologize to everybody. I will gladly do it wholeheartedly,” he wrote on his Instagram wall.

He also pleaded for their forgiveness, adding, that his misconduct and continuous rants on social media in the past few weeks, was as a result of anger and pain.

“Life’s journey took your father on a lonely mystery road. Where people go and never return. Or they come back and they don’t remember anybody again is a road of Anger, pain, revenge. A road nobody will understand, except da people who have been there. Suicidal thoughts on that road are very rampant. But JEHOVAH, my #Funnyfans, my true friends ...saved me with words of Encouragement. Your DAD went on that road and returned peacefully,”

He has, however, congratulated his ‘Baby mama’ Vanessa on the birth of their new baby girl.