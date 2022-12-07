I wonder why event organizers don’t book me for shows – Rocky Dawuni laments

Rocky Dawuni stated to Nhyira FM in Kumasi that he believes the event organizers are unwilling to pay him because they lack the fund

Pulse Ghana

“It has nothing to do with money,” Rocky Dawuni said. “Someone asked the same question, and I told them I have no control over whether or not the event organizer will book me.”

He claims that because he has no influence over the event organizers’ actions, he can do nothing to encourage them to hire him to perform.

“I don’t have any power over that. But we should ask any event planner why Rocky Dawuni isn’t booked for events even though he’s been nominated for Grammys three times. “, he asked.

Pulse Ghana

Rocky Dawuni is a three-time GRAMMY nominated singer, songwriter, producer and activist whose unique “Afro Roots” sound straddles the boundaries between Africa, the Caribbean and the U.S.

Rocky is a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment for Africa, a UN Foundation Ambassador for the Clean Cooking Alliance as well as a Global Ambassador the World Day of African and Afrodescendant Culture working on cultural diplomacy.