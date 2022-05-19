According to the member of the defunct Praye Music group, he ended up blowing over GH20,000 to the men of God with the belief that they will save his sick mother.
'I won't call myself Christian again' - Praye Tintin shares experience with fake pastors
Praye Tintin has disclosed how he has been scammed by different pastors he believed in.
"When she was ill, I invited many pastors to pray for her," he said and recounted that, "my mother told me something. The person I was trying to save said, ’Nana, this pastor is a fake. You are wasting your money".
The musician born Nana Asare Koranteng continued that "I was desperate for her to survive. So I did not listen to anything she said. I wasted a lot of money, but she died eventually,”
During an interview with SVTV, Praye TinTin says that the experience has changed his mindset. He detailed that he also had a dream in which his mother revealed more to him. "In the dream, we visited different pastors, and she told me those who were fake," he said.
"It made me wonder how many real pastors there were. I got a new understanding of Christianity. I spent about GH¢20,000 on these pastors,” he told host DJ Nyaami who interviewed him.
The rapper who is presently based in the UK added that he has realized his mistakes and would not call himself a Christian again. However, he says he still believes in the existence of Christ and would prefer to be referred to as a follower of Christ.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh