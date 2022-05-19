'I won't call myself Christian again' - Praye Tintin shares experience with fake pastors

"When she was ill, I invited many pastors to pray for her," he said and recounted that, "my mother told me something. The person I was trying to save said, ’Nana, this pastor is a fake. You are wasting your money".

Praye music group Pulse Ghana

The musician born Nana Asare Koranteng continued that "I was desperate for her to survive. So I did not listen to anything she said. I wasted a lot of money, but she died eventually,”

During an interview with SVTV, Praye TinTin says that the experience has changed his mindset. He detailed that he also had a dream in which his mother revealed more to him. "In the dream, we visited different pastors, and she told me those who were fake," he said.

"It made me wonder how many real pastors there were. I got a new understanding of Christianity. I spent about GH¢20,000 on these pastors,” he told host DJ Nyaami who interviewed him.