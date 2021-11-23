‘I won’t jeopardise my 20-year brand for your paltry sums’ - Nana Ama McBrown to bleaching brands

Speaking on Okay FM’s drive-time show, hosted by Abeiku Santana, she revealed that she is privy to all the cream ingredients that tend to bleach or tone.

She does all background checks of the company from the relevant authorities to ascertain credibility. If she’s not satisfied or convinced, she will turn down a deal on her table.

McBrown said she could not associate with something that could later cause harm to consumers and bring her brand into disrepute.

“I investigate to the FDA, I check and read your certificate. I know the compounds in creams that can make you bleach. So if I read and find out it won’t help me, I bring it back to you”.

Asked if she’s able to tell the companies her decision boldly, McBrown replied, “if you look at the brand I have built with the help of God and Ghanaians over the past twenty years, am I going to follow the small money you give me so when someone hurts, what should I do”.