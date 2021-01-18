The Ghanaian actress clocked age 30 yesterday and in celebrating her day, she shared to her fans a promise she has made to her as she goes grows older. According to the sharp tongue actress, she won't be responding to depressed people online again.

In marking her birthday she wrote, "I have promised myself, that at age 30, with 2 beautiful kids, I won’t respond to any depressed people on social media again. and I’m still sticking to my promise. Happy birthday to me".

The Ghanaian actress who is currently on vacation abroad shared the message as a caption to a black and gold themed birthday photo shared on her Instagram page.

Before the 2020 elections, Tracey Boakye swept through the headlines with the 'Papa No' scandal that saw 'beefing' MzBel and attacking Kennedy Agyapong.

Kennedy Agyapong and Tracey Boakye

During the heat of the moment, the mother of two never spares a moment to jump on a Facebook live broadcast to verbally-lethally address all matters arising, including threats to curse people she says have been deliberately telling lies about for political gains.