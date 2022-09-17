RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I worked at Accra mall, I dropped out from UCC; Patoranking recounts hard times in Ghana

Nigerian artiste, Patoranking, has recounted how he relocated from Nigeria to Ghana to seek for greener pastures.

In an interview with Accra-based YFM, the ‘Abule’ singer disclosed that he travelled to Ghana at age of seventeen. Patoranking revealed that at that age he had to work to take care of himself, hence, he landed a job at Accra Mall.

I came to Ghana when I was 17 years and I used to be working at the Accra Mall," he said without disclosing the exact job". He added that "I also worked at a restaurant directly opposite Frankies at the time".

Detailing how tough life was for him at that time, the award-winning Nigerian artiste also disclosed that he gained admission to the University of Cape Coast (UCC). However, according to him, he dropped out because he couldn't pay his school fees as an international student.

Beyond this, Patoranking whose real name is Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie has become one of the young successful Nigerian musicians. He has churned out several hit songs and collaborated with top African acts like Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Timaya among others.

His 'Girlir O' remix featuring Tiwa Savage remains one of his continental hit tracks. The song released in 2014 then debuted at No. 9 on MTV Base's Official Naija Top 10 chart. Tiwa Savage told Ehiz of MTV Base that she admires Patoranking's music and decided to reach out to him to do the remix.

