I worked at Accra mall, I dropped out from UCC; Patoranking recounts hard times in Ghana

“I came to Ghana when I was 17 years and I used to be working at the Accra Mall," he said without disclosing the exact job". He added that "I also worked at a restaurant directly opposite Frankies at the time".

Detailing how tough life was for him at that time, the award-winning Nigerian artiste also disclosed that he gained admission to the University of Cape Coast (UCC). However, according to him, he dropped out because he couldn't pay his school fees as an international student.

Beyond this, Patoranking whose real name is Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie has become one of the young successful Nigerian musicians. He has churned out several hit songs and collaborated with top African acts like Sarkodie, Tiwa Savage, Timaya among others.