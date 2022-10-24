'I would have died like Osinachi' - Esther Smith opens up on abusive marriage (VIDEO)

Opening up about her abuse, Esther Smith said God gave her brains and sense so used it to quit the marriage even though it was a difficult time for her at that time.

Pulse Nigeria

“You know, my child I gave birth to in Dutchland, some people turned it around and said I had given my child to another man, and the person perpetrating those lies was someone close to me. The person was creating an impression," she recounted.

She continued that “my situation would have turned out just like the lady who died in Nigeria, Osinachi's death. So I had to quit. I had to quit because God has given us brains and sense. You have to apply it".

Sharing her experience after shunning the marriage, the Ghanaian singer also disclosed that her ex-husband formulated stories to tarnish her image and she couldn't defend herself until this day.