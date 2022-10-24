According to the Ghanaian Gospel singer, she may have lost her life like how Osinachi Nwachukwu passed on. The Nigerian Gospel singer died on April 8, 2022, after her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, allegedly kicked her in the chest.
'I would have died like Osinachi' - Esther Smith opens up on abusive marriage (VIDEO)
Esther Smith in a new interview has opened up on going through abusive marriage.
Opening up about her abuse, Esther Smith said God gave her brains and sense so used it to quit the marriage even though it was a difficult time for her at that time.
“You know, my child I gave birth to in Dutchland, some people turned it around and said I had given my child to another man, and the person perpetrating those lies was someone close to me. The person was creating an impression," she recounted.
She continued that “my situation would have turned out just like the lady who died in Nigeria, Osinachi's death. So I had to quit. I had to quit because God has given us brains and sense. You have to apply it".
Sharing her experience after shunning the marriage, the Ghanaian singer also disclosed that her ex-husband formulated stories to tarnish her image and she couldn't defend herself until this day.
“It is not about what people are saying or doing, but then you need to think and say, where are things headed? I think I can die. So you have to quit and if you quit, it won't make the person happy, so they will have to frame stories to tarnish your image when you know nothing about it. Since I am not good at talking too much, I had to keep quiet. That was what happened," she explained.
