I would love to make music with Kojo Antwi - Kwesi Arthur

“My auntie had a Kojo Antwi CD. And I went to go take it from her room, and I played that over and over.”

The ‘Grind Day’ hitmaker said what drew him to Kojo Antwi’s song is his compositions, instrumentals, and melodies.

“His compositions, how his instrumentals sounded, the words he used, and his melodies were really heartfelt.”

Kwesi Arthur, added that Kojo Antwi has power over his music, and he admires that about him.

In an interview with Kafui Dey on GTV’s Breakfast Show, the celebrate hitmaker also mentioned that his uncle used to play hip-hop music, but he wasn’t really into it because he was rather into African music.

“I was usually into the African music. You know, VIP, P Square, 2 Face, TIC Tac..”