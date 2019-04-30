In a video sighted by pulse.com.gh, the Kumawood actor, born, Akwasi Boadi, has said that he wouldn’t have been this successful should he be educated.

The 57-year-old actor also stated that his big nose played a role in his success, adding that, it is for that purpose that he is happy he is not educated.

“That is why I am happy that I am not educated, I wouldn’t have been here should I have gone to school. I would have been pursuing a different career should I have gone to school” he said in Twi.

Akrobeto was speaking on Joy News’ “E With Becks” where the host suggested that he could have been a Doctor, should he have gone to school but he replied saying that “it’s not everyone who goes to school and become a Doctor”.

He stated that he may have rather been some sales rep at Melcom with his school certificate. Hear more from the Kumawood actor in the video below and tell us what you think.