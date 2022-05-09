Ibrah One: Ghanaian based socialite runs mad, spotted roaming in Niger (WATCH)

Someone who recognized him in the West African country took videos and captioned one in French. "Ibrah One il devenu, la vie n'est rien" meaning "Ibrah One has gone crazy, life is nothing," when translated to English.

According to reports, the affluent socialite who has been controversial in recent times with wild revelations and comments has been battling mental illness. His family has confirmed to a Famebugs source that he was taken to his hometown in Niger for treatment at a facility but he escaped to the streets.

The report adds that, after this video captured him on the streets, his family rushed in to get him back to the psychiatric facility to continue receiving treatment. The video below has since stirred mixed reactions on social media.

The Nigerian, real name Ibrahim Dauda is known for owning flashy cars and random acts of kindness. In January 2020, he shared 11 iPhones. In 2017 he also gifted 10 pieces of the iPhone 8plus on the streets of Accra in a Trotro.

Ibrah's mental health condition was first confirmed by Kennedy Agyapong in June 2022 after he vowed to get him arrested for defaming him.

According to the Assin Central MP, a brother to the young millionaire, named Abass, has approached him to beg over his daring comments with medical reports that proved that Ibrah One is a bipolar patient.

Ibrah One dares Kennedy Agyapong Pulse Ghana

Kennedy Agyapog speaking on Atinka TV expressed regret for responding to Ibrah’s dare. “I even regretted responding to him when I got the whole details of the boy,” he said and added that due to his condition his place is Pantang psychiatric hospital and not prison.

“The brother brought the medical record, the doctor wrote that he was not taking his drugs. My wife advised me that somebody like that when you put him in prison, you would rather worsen his condition, the best place to take him to is Pantang,” he said.