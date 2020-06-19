This comes following the Assin Central MP’s outburst on Net2 TV over how Ibrah One has been going at him on social media.

Kennedy Agyapong, on Tuesday night, accused Ibrah of money laundering, ‘Sakawa’ (fraud) and tax evasion, and vowed to put him behind bars in less than 24 hours.

But Ibrah, in his response, released Kennedy Agyapong’s phone numbers on Snapchat and opened his gate for arrest.

He also threatened to kill Kennedy Agyapong is he doesn’t apologise to him on live TV.

“Ken, you have the guts to dare me. You will soon join them if you don’t come out and beg on your TV station like Obinim. You will also die today,” he wrote on Snapchat.

He dared: “My gate is going to remain like this to prove to you, no living creature can come to my house without invitation.”

See his posts below.