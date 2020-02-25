The self-acclaimed millionaire went driving with his two kids over the weekend, but ceded the steering to his young daughter.

In a video posted on his Instagram story, Ibrah is seen in the back seat while his kids occupy the front row.

Ibrah One

The video shows his underage daughter occupying the driver’s seat and driving the car, with her brother sitting next to her.

One of the captions on the video pointed to the fact that they were driving on the Awoshie road in Accra.

Ibrah has gained celebrity status for displaying his fleet of cars, mansion, expensive jewellery and sometimes philanthropic works.

However, his latest decision to allow his underage daughter to drive is bound to stir controversy.

Watch the video below: