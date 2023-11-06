Known for his remarkable success and substantial wealth, it's no surprise that he continues to invest in luxurious items that reflect his high status.
Ibrahim Mahama shows off his private jet and 2023 G-Wagon
Prominent Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, Ibrahim Mahama, has sparked a social media frenzy with his latest acquisitions - a brand-new 2023 G-Wagon and a matching private jet.
Recommended articles
A viral video, shared online, captured the brother of former President John Dramani Mahama stepping out of his new grey 2023 G-Wagon and boarding a customized grey private jet.
In the video, the Chief Executive of Engineers and Planners revealed that he was en route to Ghana, even though he enjoyed peace of mind wherever he was.
”Peace of mind out there but always good to head home,” he captioned the video.
With his opulent lifestyle and acquisitions, Ibrahim Mahama continues to be a prominent figure in Ghana, and his latest additions only add to his already impressive portfolio
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh