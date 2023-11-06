ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Ibrahim Mahama shows off his private jet and 2023 G-Wagon

Dorcas Agambila

Prominent Ghanaian businessman and philanthropist, Ibrahim Mahama, has sparked a social media frenzy with his latest acquisitions - a brand-new 2023 G-Wagon and a matching private jet.

Ibrahim Mahama
Ibrahim Mahama

Known for his remarkable success and substantial wealth, it's no surprise that he continues to invest in luxurious items that reflect his high status.

Recommended articles

A viral video, shared online, captured the brother of former President John Dramani Mahama stepping out of his new grey 2023 G-Wagon and boarding a customized grey private jet.

In the video, the Chief Executive of Engineers and Planners revealed that he was en route to Ghana, even though he enjoyed peace of mind wherever he was.

”Peace of mind out there but always good to head home,” he captioned the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

With his opulent lifestyle and acquisitions, Ibrahim Mahama continues to be a prominent figure in Ghana, and his latest additions only add to his already impressive portfolio

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John Dumelo begins backwards barefooted walking from Legon main gate to Presec

John Dumelo begins backwards barefooted walking from Legon main gate to Presec [WATCH]

Singer Simi preaches self love

Simi slams female pastor for preaching against accepting natural hair

Bella Shmurda does not know how to move on following Mohbad's death.

I haven't been happy for days - Bella Shmurda mourns friend Mohbad

Asamoah Gyan

Asamoah Gyan celebrates his marriage annulment with Mr Drew's 'Case' remix