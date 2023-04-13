ADVERTISEMENT
Ibrahim Mahama shows off seabreacher in Ada that reportedly costs over GH900,000 (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Ibrahim Mahama has surprised some internet users as he has shown off a seabreacher in Ada during a water cruise.

The Ghanaian millionaire has been captured cruising in the expensive watercraft which is said to cost between $80,000 and $100,000. The cedi equivalence to its least price hovers around GH900,000.

A Seabreacher is a two-seat semi-submersible personal watercraft "submarine", with a dolphin shape and the ability to imitate a dolphin's movement.

In a video that is going viral on social media, the Ghanaian millionaire has been filmed having a good time on surfing on the Volta lake in Ada.

Ibrahim Mahama's love water sports is not new as he is known for riding jetski at his riverside house on the Ada Island. However, social media users are shocked to see that he also owns a seabreacher.

Ghanaian blogger, Sika official posted the video with the caption "somebody get Seabreacher for this country? Nah people get money for here walahi". A Twitter user added that "First time wey I see this nor wey I know sey some ppl fit borrow money give the government sef herr... Still country hard hm".

Check out the video below and more of what other tweeps have been saying about Ibrahim Mahama's seabreacher.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.
