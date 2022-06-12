Ice Kenkey choked on pizza - confidant reveals

In an interview on Peace FM's Entertainment Review, Saturday, June 11, Mr Ansah noted that the family of Ice Kenkey is still in shock over his demise. He added that the late comedian was not battling with any illness.

"On Tuesday he came to work and found me packing...he went out to buy pizza and came to eat with the kids around. He started coughing in the process of eating the pizza. It seemed he had choked on it. Before they could bring him water he became weak and was rushed to the Lapaz Community Hospital.

"He was admitted on that Tuesday and on Wednesday we were all there to visit but his condition was bad. In the early morning of Thursday, about 1:13 am he passed away," Mr Ansah narrated, adding that "he didn't have any underlining illness, he has okay as we all went about our business."

Ice Kenkey, famed for his role in 'Key Soap Concert Party', died at age 57. He left behind a wife and four children.