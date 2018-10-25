Pulse.com.gh logo
Iceberg opens up on what caused her breakup with Juliet Ibrahim

What seemed like a response, Iceberg Slim shared a cryptic post on Instagram about a ‘Toxic’ person.

Nigerian rapper, Iceberg Slim speaks for the first time after Juliet Ibrahim confirmed break up with him in a recent interview.

Juliet and her Nigerian partner flaunted their relationship on social media to the admiration of many showbiz fanatics.

Rumours of their separation started after they both deleted pictures of themselves on their various pages on social media.

The actress has confirmed her relationship with Iceberg Slim is no more but remains mute on cheating allegations levelled against her former partner.

However, Iceberg Slim in an Instagram story shared a cryptic post which many have tagged to be a subtle jab at Juliet Ibrahim.

On his Instagram story he wrote :

"When a toxic person can no longer control you, they’ll try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair but stay above it, trusting that other people will see the truth, just like you did".

