I’d rather walk with sinners than with pastors – Broda Sammy

In an interview with Roselyn Felli on Prime Morning, the ‘Allahu Akbar’ hitmaker stated that he sometimes gets encouragement from unbelievers.

“I love to walk with the sinners more than those who claim they are believers, because there’s no righteous person on earth. We’re all sinners except God. The Bible states that children of the dark are wiser than those of the light,” he said.

In his words, the collaborations he had with secular musicians did him good because most of these secular artists have huge followers than most gospel musicians.

“Nowadays, they use Christianity to scare people. They’ve made Christianity so hard, and that’s why some pastors are cheating people. A church member cannot go to a pastor for counseling without paying an amount of money because they’ve made themselves scary,” he indicated.

He went on to say that pastors in recent years have turned Christianity into a frightening religion for most people.

However, he urged pastors to be “simple, free, and don’t scare people with Christianity.”