If E-Levy is managed well it will be good for us – EL

“If it is well administered it could be good for us but, the problem I have is accountability, that is, how we are going to be able to monitor where these funds go.”

The 2016 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, pointed out that there has been a longstanding issue with how Ghana’s elected officials manage the country’s resources. However, to him, if this is solved the general public will rally behind the government when it introduces taxes.

“We’ve always had a problem with trusting our leaders and that’s the main thing, trust, so as soon as we are able to find a way where we can clearly see what that revenue is being used for and it happens to reflect in the things around us, then we can say let’s all get onboard with it. I’m for it as long as accountability is taken care of,” he added.

Although the E-Levy has been passed by Parliament and assented to by the President, the controversies that erupted around it since Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, presented the 2022 budget in Parliament last year still rages on.

The levy imposes a 1.5% tax on some electronic transactions that include - mobile money transfers done between accounts on the same Electronic Money Issuers (EMI), Mobile money transfers from accounts on one EMI to a recipient on another EMI, transfers from bank accounts to mobile money accounts (either directly, GIP debit, bank cards or another scheme), transfers from mobile money accounts to bank accounts (either directly, GIP debit, bank cards or another scheme) and bank transfers originating from a bank account belonging to an individual.

