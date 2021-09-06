Apart from everything that Efia Odo is known for, she is also known as the 'Grind Day' rapper's wingman. Out of the deepening love the Ghanaian actress has for Kwesi Arthur, she has reached a bottom where she has discovered something new about the rapper.
'If even Kwesi Arthur breathes on a track it'll be a hit' - Efia Odo
In the eyes of Efia Odo, Kwesi Arthur can never be wrong when it comes to making music.
Announcing her discovery, Efia Odo says if even Kwesi Arthur breaths on a record, it will be a hit. She said this on Twitter whilst responding to a post by pulse.com.gh.
The Twitter post asks tweeps about their favourite song from the Tema based rapper. "What's your favourite Kwesi Arthur song?" the post asked and Efia Odo replied, "all of Kwesi Arthur's songs are the best. If he breathes on a track sef it'll be a hit".
Efia Odo's love for Kwesi Arthur has so many eye brows and speculations that the pair could be dating. However, both of them have denied the reports and explained that their love for each other is not romantic.
During an interview, the rapper clarified that he has never seen Efia Odo’s nakedness and has never had any sexual affair with her. "I've never seen Efia Odo's nakedness,” he told Neat FM. “She's a good person and I like the fact that she supports me so much.”
Kwesi Arthur said he hasn’t seen so many people show massive support in the manner Efia Odo has done over the years and that he is appreciative of her.
“I haven't seen so many people go hard for me like that so I'm very appreciative of her and I'd say God bless her,” he said. When asked if Efia Odo has been in his bed before, he denied it, saying: “We are cool but we don't have a sexual relationship. She has never slept in my house.”
