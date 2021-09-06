RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'If even Kwesi Arthur breathes on a track it'll be a hit' - Efia Odo

Authors:

Selorm Tali

In the eyes of Efia Odo, Kwesi Arthur can never be wrong when it comes to making music.

Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur
Efia Odo and Kwesi Arthur

Apart from everything that Efia Odo is known for, she is also known as the 'Grind Day' rapper's wingman. Out of the deepening love the Ghanaian actress has for Kwesi Arthur, she has reached a bottom where she has discovered something new about the rapper.

Recommended articles

Announcing her discovery, Efia Odo says if even Kwesi Arthur breaths on a record, it will be a hit. She said this on Twitter whilst responding to a post by pulse.com.gh.

Nasty Blaq - When girls tattoo my name, I always go to their Dms. | Pulse Uncut

The Twitter post asks tweeps about their favourite song from the Tema based rapper. "What's your favourite Kwesi Arthur song?" the post asked and Efia Odo replied, "all of Kwesi Arthur's songs are the best. If he breathes on a track sef it'll be a hit".

twitter.com

Efia Odo's love for Kwesi Arthur has so many eye brows and speculations that the pair could be dating. However, both of them have denied the reports and explained that their love for each other is not romantic.

During an interview, the rapper clarified that he has never seen Efia Odo’s nakedness and has never had any sexual affair with her. "I've never seen Efia Odo's nakedness,” he told Neat FM. “She's a good person and I like the fact that she supports me so much.”

Kwesi Arthur said he hasn’t seen so many people show massive support in the manner Efia Odo has done over the years and that he is appreciative of her.

“I haven't seen so many people go hard for me like that so I'm very appreciative of her and I'd say God bless her,” he said. When asked if Efia Odo has been in his bed before, he denied it, saying: “We are cool but we don't have a sexual relationship. She has never slept in my house.”

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Military men save Funny Face after suicide attempt in Kumasi (VIDEO)

Military men save Funny Face from commiting suicide

Annie Idibia drags her husband 2Face Idibia on Instagram over one of his baby mamas

2Face Idibia and Annie Idibia [Instagram/AnnieIdibia]

Sarkodie statue shows up on social media

Sarkodie statue

'I can't feed my son if I stop twerking on social media' - Akuepem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo and her son Chief