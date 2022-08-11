'If I descend on you' - Asamoah Gyan warns daughter of Maame Water over Castro (WATCH)

The young lady who was practising sorcery with cards and a candle in a series of videos shared on her TikTok page added that "It affected the whole Ghana, it's just you that it didn't affect and justice is here".

The videos with the allegations has reached Asamoah Gyan's attention who also decided to respond on TikTok. The ex-captain of the Ghana Blackstars team said " you want my attention, this is Ghana for you".

Warning the spiritualist, he added that "if I descend on you". According to Asamoah Gyan who recorded himself addressing the said daughter Maame Water, he has good news coming and people want to distract him but he will not lose focus.

"Some people want to distract us, I got some good news. Distractors keep on distracting but we will go through. You see when you are going forward definitely they will be people who try to distract you so you just keep focus and move forward," he said.

Asamoah Gyan was speaking with a Ghanaian Gospel song playing in his car. He continued that " since 2003, they have tried saaa but I dey". Hear more from him in the video below.

The Ghanaian Hip Life legend, born Theophilus Tagoe, but known as ‘Castro Under Fire’, disappeared on the 6th of July, 2014 during a holiday trip to Ada with Asamoah Gyan and some friends.

At the Beach in Ada, it is reported that the musician went on a jet ski cruise with Janet Bandu, a female friend, and they never returned. Their bodies have not been found either after a thorough search for them around the sea in the area.

Ghanaian Rapper Castro Underfire Pulse Ghana