If I don't smoke I'll go mad; Kelvyn Boy boldly says on live radio (WATCH)

Selorm Tali

Kelvyn Boy has boldly admitted on live radio that he is addicted to smoking and he can't hide it.

Kelvyn Boy Photo by Starmaker Covenant Studios
Speaking during an interview on Hitz FM, the Ghanaian said he can not do without smoking because that is what calms him. According to Kelvyn Boy, unlike the report that says smoking can make people go mad, he will rather go mad if he doesn't smoke.

"You see the way people think if you smoke you go mad, for me if I don't smoke I go mad," he said during the live radio interaction.

"If you like to smoke can it be away from the public?" Andy Dosty the host of the show asked the singer and he replied "that is what calms me down ... I have learnt a lot from Bob Marley, he had it in his hands all the time".

According to Kelvyn Boy he doesn't deliberately show off that he smokes but it is often captured in his photos because he is always smoking. He explains that he leaves the weed to be shown in his photos because "that's me, me I can't fake, that is me and people like me for that because I am real, I can't be faking it when it doesn't take anything away from me".

The award-winning Afrobeat singer has been on a media tour talking about his latest collaboration. Kelvyn Boy has released the remix of his 'Down Flat' monster hit. The song features British Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don and Nigerian artist Tekno. Check it out below.

