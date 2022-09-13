If I don't smoke I'll go mad; Kelvyn Boy boldly says on live radio (WATCH)

"You see the way people think if you smoke you go mad, for me if I don't smoke I go mad," he said during the live radio interaction.

"If you like to smoke can it be away from the public?" Andy Dosty the host of the show asked the singer and he replied "that is what calms me down ... I have learnt a lot from Bob Marley, he had it in his hands all the time".

According to Kelvyn Boy he doesn't deliberately show off that he smokes but it is often captured in his photos because he is always smoking. He explains that he leaves the weed to be shown in his photos because "that's me, me I can't fake, that is me and people like me for that because I am real, I can't be faking it when it doesn't take anything away from me".