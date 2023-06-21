If Sarkodie didn't get a heads-up, it would be regrettable - Bulldog to Yvonne Nelson

Bulldog highlighted the potential negative impact of revealing certain truths that could harm someone's happiness, particularly when it involves prominent individuals in the entertainment industry.

He acknowledged that as human beings, we all go through various experiences and if he were to write a book today, there would be parts that would pique people's interest. However, he questioned whether such a book would truly provide a fair depiction of his entire existence.

While he couldn't claim that Yvonne's journey was easy, he hoped that Sarkodie had received a heads-up before the intimate details were made public.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Bulldog acknowledged that the issue primarily concerns Sarkodie and his wife, he recognized that Sarkodie has become a national treasure and facing backlash due to his reputation and other factors might work against him. He stressed the importance of considering the potential consequences of sharing personal truths, as they can have a significant impact on others.

Bulldog expressed his desire for Sarkodie to have been informed beforehand, and if he wasn't, he found it regrettable. Reflecting on the incident, he acknowledged that 13 years have passed, but the memories still linger in the minds of Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie.

Crowing the subject, Bulldog emphasized the need to exercise discretion when sharing personal experiences, recognizing that “each day of our lives contributes to the narrative we create.”