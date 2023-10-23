If you are born in Africa, your dreams are delayed 10 years - KiDi

KiDi vividly illustrated the difficulties young Africans encounter, suggesting that they must exert significantly more effort to achieve their goals compared to those in more privileged circumstances.

He stressed that, "As a kid, if you are born in this part of the world, your dreams and your goals are delayed 10 years. Whatever someone is doing five times, you have to do it times 50. Your effort has to be double; you have to strive, you have to have a monster mentality because you are unfortunate from the start; you've lost the race before it began."

The artist did not shy away from addressing systemic issues prevalent in various sectors across African nations, including challenges within the entertainment industry and agriculture.

He underscored the importance of self-improvement and emphasized the need for individuals to invest in learning and development to bridge the disparities between African countries and more developed nations.

KiDi noted, "Not just by being African, we know the broken systems and all—the entertainment industry, agriculture, and everything in Africa."

In promoting a broader perspective, KiDi encouraged people not to limit themselves to smaller opportunities but to explore larger horizons. He emphasised the significance of understanding diverse approaches and learning from various experiences.

KiDi also shared his own experiences, offering an intriguing cultural observation regarding international shows. He expressed his amazement at the punctuality of foreign audiences, highlighting that they tend to arrive early compared to Ghanaian audiences. This cultural nuance could have implications for the entertainment industry, underscoring the importance of adaptability in a global context.