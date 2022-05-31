If you don’t want a peaceful June, try me – Afia Schwar to Sam George

“Someone should warn and the word is, warn, Sam whatever George. As for me, I will assist you to trend. I am warning you. If you don’t want a peaceful June, try me! Social Media MP, what’s your business in women’s fight? Did you tell your wife before jumping in this gutter? It’s about to be a swimming competition in the gutter. TRY ME!!!

“You see the slaps your mouth earned you…use that same energy on your fellow men who slapped the living day light out of you on national TV,” Afia added.

Her comments come on the back of the MPs statement about her attack on radio and TV presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.

Afia Schwarzenegger verbally attacked the presenter by referring to her as “barren” and “useless.” This was after Delay had indicated in her intro on her Delay Show that a certain “hater” has low intelligence.

“None can be compared to me; whether the old or the new generation. I am second to none. My fans on various social media platforms are solidly behind me…Madam hater, based on your actions, I consider your brainpower to be as small as the shoes of Shatta Bandle.”

When Sam George saw the verbal attack by Afia Schwarzenegger on Delay, he wrote on his Facebook that, he is doubtful about the claims made by the socialite.