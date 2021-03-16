This comes in the moment of brewing brouhaha emanating from the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony which happened over the weekend at the STAPLES Center, Los Angeles.

Ghanaian music lovers took social media to express disappointment over why no Ghanaian act made it to the Grammys like Nigeria's Burna Boy and Wizkid who emerged as first-time winners of the prestigious award.

Burna Boy and Wizkid Twitter

In a post by pulse.com.gh on Instagram, a question has been thrown about which Ghanaian act from a list shared can win a Grammy for the country and out of the over 700 comments, Patapaa said "believe me or not it’s none of them... "

The 'One Corner' hitmaker commenting with his verified Instagram account, added that "till Ghanaians get to understand and believe in me, I’m bringing the Grammy award before anyone else..."

In Patapaa's terms, it will shock Ghanaians like the rapture when he said in Twi that "3b3fa mo s3 rapture no" - see a screenshot of his comment below.