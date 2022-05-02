I'll campaign against NPP if E-Levy doesn't yield results - Prince David Osei vows

"Good morning fellow Ghanaians, Happy New Month and a blessed month at that. E- Levy starts today. The charges are enormous I know, we all feeling the economic meltdown," Prince David Osei said in a post shared on his social media pages.

According to the actor known to be a sympathizer of the New Patriotic Party and who campaigned for the sitting president to win power in 2020, he will campaign against the government if he doesn't see progress from the revenue generated from the E-Levy.

"I say this here and now without fear or favour, that if we don’t see any improvement in our economy or daily lives after all these excruciating charges, levies, etc. I will personally lead the campaign to reject this government and more, just as I put all my energy into 4more4Nana to do more," he said.

He continued, "there’s so much misappropriation of state funds and resources that it must stop now!!! We want to see improvement in the standard of living, we want to see growth in our economy, we want a higher GDP, we want our Cedis stabilized against other currencies, we want our purchasing power back!!"