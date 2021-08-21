The two musicians trended on Twitter a few days ago when Dee Money sarcastically asked the Tema-born star if his WhatsApp works.
I’ll deal with Dee Money and Joey B for disrespecting me – Sarkodie
The friendly banter between multiple award-winning rapper Sarkodie and Dee Money has taken a new twist.
The tweet was a response to a WhatsApp chat Sarkodie shared between him South African star Casper Nyovest.
In the screenshot Sarkodie posted, the South African rapper could be heard speaking Twi. "Chale e den na ekor so," the 'Superman' rapper said in the post Sarkodie captioned " Y’all get my brother @casspernyovest a passport ASAP !!!!".
Replying to his post with a shock, Dee Moneey tweeted " Ah so your Whatsapp dey work? Cool".
Well Sark has replied and he said he will deal with Dee Money and Joey B when he returns from his album promotion tour in Nigeria.
Dee Money had a laugh of it by replying
