I’ll forever thank Rotimi for the success of 'Cryptocurrency’ - Kuami Eugene

In an interview on MX24 TV, Kuami Eugene said he’ll say thank you to Rotimi all the time, anywhere he gets the platform.

He continued “Thanks to all for supporting this project and shouts to Rotimi and I will say thank you all the time anywhere I get the platform cos he’s been a brother.

“It wasn’t the plan to have Rotimi on my song because the song wasn’t that actually, it didn’t even have an open verse but since Rotimi asked for an open verse I need to make one,” he added.

“So I made one and shouts to Rotimi he did good and he’s helping to promote the song as well,” he disclosed.

The ‘Angela’ hitmaker argued that this is the first time we have a music video in Ghana with lots of special effects.

He gave thumbs up to the director of the cryptocurrency music video for the amazing work he did.

He remarked “Shout outs to Xbills Ebenezer because he did very good work on the music video and the studio for putting the set together.

The whole special effects guys did amazing stuff and I think this is the first time we have a music video in Ghana with a lot of special effects,” he opined.

He revealed on the show “We had almost 40 people on set for the cryptocurrency music video shoot and it looked pretty very good”

The singer released the official music video for Cryptocurrency that features American singer and actor Rotimi.