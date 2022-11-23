'I'll go naked if ...' - Sista Afia promises free nude show over Ghana Vs Portugal game

Taking to social media to add to the excitement, anxiety and building enthusiasm over the match, Sista Afia said she will go naked if Ghana wins its first match against the team led by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pulse Ghana

However, she emphasizes that it must be a 3-0 win for Ghana's national team. "If Ghana score 3-0 against Portugal, on Thursday I will go NAKED and drop my self in a pool ON LIVE so God help me," she tweeted.

A fan replied her tweet saying that "I will love to see this but 3nfa 3nfa 3nfa" and she said, "Have faith la". In response, the Twitter user added that "Queen I've been praying and fasting for a day like this but 3nfa 3nfa 3nfa 3-0 against Portugal 3nfa but still praying thou".

However, some fans say they are not interested in Sista Afia's nude show. "Ah! And who cares to watch your nakedness Grand Ma. All these artificial fabricated girls of today don’t have sanity and decency. God bless every Natural girl out there," a tweep said.

Ghana is one of five African countries representing the African continent at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars are set to compete in Group H of the group stages of the tournament. In that group, Ghana will battle it out with two-time champions Uruguay, as well as European giants Portugal.