Despite having ended most of her relationships amicably, McBrown stated that she would not do so.
I’ll never ask my ex for any kind of help; my husband is capable - Nana Ama McBrown
Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown as shared her thoughts on the appropriateness of seeking help from former lovers.
Recommended articles
In the interview with Pulse Ghana, Nana Ama McBrown revealed that if her husband cannot help her, she can do it alone. "I don't remember the day that I ever asked my ex for assistance. I'm human and I won't say I am perfect, but most of my relationships ended very well and amicably".
McBrown reminded the interviewer that she is a married woman with a husband whom she can go to for help.
"But where I am right now, I will not call my ex for help. If I call them, then I'm not happy. But for assistance? What is my husband there for? I have a husband".
"I have a husband and even if he can't help me, I can take care of myself" she added.
Maxwell Mawu Mensah married Nana Ama McBrown in a beautiful ceremony on August 6, 2016. The celebrity couple welcomed their baby girl in February 2019.
Felicity Ama Agyemang known as Nana Ama McBrown is a Ghanaian actress, TV presenter, and music writer. She rose to prominence for her role in the television series Tentacles. Later, she found mainstream success following her role in the Twi-language movie Asoreba.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh