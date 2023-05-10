ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I’ll never ask my ex for any kind of help; my husband is capable - Nana Ama McBrown

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown as shared her thoughts on the appropriateness of seeking help from former lovers.

Nana Ama McBrown
Nana Ama McBrown

Despite having ended most of her relationships amicably, McBrown stated that she would not do so.

Recommended articles

In the interview with Pulse Ghana, Nana Ama McBrown revealed that if her husband cannot help her, she can do it alone. "I don't remember the day that I ever asked my ex for assistance. I'm human and I won't say I am perfect, but most of my relationships ended very well and amicably".

McBrown reminded the interviewer that she is a married woman with a husband whom she can go to for help.

"But where I am right now, I will not call my ex for help. If I call them, then I'm not happy. But for assistance? What is my husband there for? I have a husband".

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have a husband and even if he can't help me, I can take care of myself" she added.

Maxwell Mawu Mensah married Nana Ama McBrown in a beautiful ceremony on August 6, 2016. The celebrity couple welcomed their baby girl in February 2019.

Felicity Ama Agyemang known as Nana Ama McBrown is a Ghanaian actress, TV presenter, and music writer. She rose to prominence for her role in the television series Tentacles. Later, she found mainstream success following her role in the Twi-language movie Asoreba.

Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila Dorcas Agambila is an experienced entertainment journalist who covers all aspects of the entertainment industry and is committed to highlighting Ghana's excellence in it.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

John Dumelo's wife called to the bar

Proud husband John Dumelo celebrates wife's call to the Bar

Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu

My husband is my ex, we dated 13 years ago and broke up - Tracey Boakye (VIDEO)

Ghanaian YouTuber Ama Governor

Ama Governor misses call to the Bar again as GLC calls new lawyers to the Ghana Bar

Shatta Wale crowns Bisa Kdei as a legend and reveals how the singer influenced his album

Shatta Wale crowns Bisa Kdei as a legend and reveals how the singer influenced his album