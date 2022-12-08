ADVERTISEMENT
I’ll rather spend on a strip club; Criss Waddle calls out Church of Pentecost

Selorm Tali

Criss Waddle has taken to social media to call out his former church for discriminating against his family.

Criss Waddle
Criss Waddle

According to the Ghanaian rapper and businessman, the Pentecost church is one establishment that he would never support in anyway. Criss Waddle says he would rather spend his money on strippers than supporting the church.

Detailing what has influenced his decision, Criss Waddle recalled that the Pentecost Church’s Tema Community 5 branch, refused to offer his family assistance when they had nowhere to lay their heads.

In a snapchat post, he disclosed that the church sent him and his family back to the street, although they had some empty rooms in the manse.

This is the community 5 Pentecost church that told my mum and me that rooms available are for senior pastors so we should sleep at the school park till morning, maybe we will find help 2 rooms Dey empty but e be for senior pastors when there is a Convention," he said.

Today I fit to break down this church then rebuild am with 30plus rooms, but I no go do, I go rather take go strip club go watch curvy women, built a mosque 14 years ago and the prayers from those Muslims has always been enough for me, go ask Alhaji Tanko,” he concluded.

Criss Waddle calls out the church of Pentecost
Criss Waddle calls out the Church of Pentecost
Selorm Tali
