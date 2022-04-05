'I'll sleep with my wife in Jesus' name' - Brother Sammy apologizes to fans (VIDEO)

“This is brother Sammy speaking Ghanaians, please forgive me. I was the same person who said I wouldn't put my manhood into my wife but I'm lying, in Jesus' name I will insert it,” he told Abeiku Santana, the host of the Okay FM show he was speaking.

Brother Sammy first shared an agonizing ordeal from his marriage when he appeared the March 19, 2022, edition of ‘United Showbiz’ on UTV.

The artiste nicknamed the Nation's worshiper disclosed that his wife had an ectopic pregnancy and in order to save her life, they had to get rid of the foetus.

According to him, after his wife’s operation, his househelp polluted his wife’s mind into believing he was involved in a cult, hence, the reason she lost their baby. His revelation made headlines and triggered his wife to come out with her version.