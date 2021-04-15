RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I'll sue someone next time I see people practicing 'dipo' - Reggie Rockston warns

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Reggie Rockstone has warned that he will sue someone the next time sees anyone practising the 'dipo' culture.

Reggie Rockstone

ece-auto-gen

The rapper's comment is coming after the Akuapem Poloo conviction by an Accra Circuit Court yesterday. The Ghanaian actress was convicted after she pleaded guilty during the trial of her case in which she posted a nude photo of herself with her son.

Recommended articles

The actress was charged with publication of obscene material with her sentencing postponed to Friday 16th April 2021. Unhappy about Poloo's conviction, Reggie Rockstone is saying that "the next time I see a dipo cultural sum tin I am suing sum one (dunno who yet).

The 'dipo' culture by the Krobos of the Eastern region is traditional puberty rites of passage, that initiate young girls into adulthood. The rites are done with the girls covered in a piece of clothes and beads that leaves their body and breasts on display.

Dipo Rites
Dipo Rites Dipo Rites Pulse Ghana

Referencing the nudity that comes with the traditional rite, the Hip Life legend added that "young girls with dema breastisis out in loin cloth paraded in front of grown men and women and booze dey around hmmm!".

Sharing the comment on an Instagram post by DKB angrily tearing into Child Right International for filing the police report that has Akuapem Poloo convicted, Reggie concluded that "this one na een own peekin and e be photo! lawd we are funked!".

Reggie Rockstone to sue dipo culture practioners
Reggie Rockstone to sue dipo culture practioners Reggie Rockstone to sue dipo culture practioners Pulse Ghana

Akuapem Poloo's conviction since yesterday has sparked debate on social media as many argue that her post, which she apologized for and deleted, must not lead her to jail as she awaits sentencing.

As a requirement by law, the court has to be sure of Akuapem Poloo's state as a woman, hence, an order for a pregnancy test to be conducted to ensure that she is not pregnant.

The actress was therefore remanded into police custody to appear on Friday (April 16, 2021) with the results of the pregnancy for sentencing. She is likely to be handed jail time, community service or fine based on the presiding Judge's discretion.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

I was broken, hurt when my husband cheated on me - Nana Akua Addo confirms allegations (VIDEO)

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]