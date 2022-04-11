‘I’m a lesbian; so will this life end?’ – Nigerian Actress reveals after chaotic divorce

After her divorce, which has been described widely as “messy” her ex-husband indicated that she was not committed in their relationship.

The husband pointed out that the reason Blessing was not showing much interested in their marriage was because she was attracted to women.

But, months after the split, the actress affirmed her ex-husband’s claims.

“I am coming out with my full chest that I am a lesbian,” she said on an Instagram live video.

With how her society perceives queer folks in mind she asked in the video that, “What happens now? I am a lesbian, so will this life end?”

She continued by accusing ex-husband of hypocrisy.

To her, he knew that she was attracted to women before they tied the knot. As such, she was shocked when her ex-husband attempted to tarnish her name.

However, she contended that her chaotic divorce has rather improved his career. This is as a result of the mental strength she has garnered from the issues that has come up as a result of her divorce.

According to BBC pidgin, reports suggests Nkechi Blessing married Falegan Opeyemi in 2020 but made it public on June 10, 2021.

However, she indicated that she had not gained anything from her time with him.