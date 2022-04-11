RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘I’m a lesbian; so will this life end?’ – Nigerian Actress reveals after chaotic divorce

Authors:

Kofi Boateng

Nigerian actress, Nkechi Blessing, has revealed in an Instagram Live video that she is a lesbian.

Nigerian Actress Nkechi Blessing
Nigerian Actress Nkechi Blessing

She made this revelation after splitting with her husband recently.

Recommended articles

After her divorce, which has been described widely as “messy” her ex-husband indicated that she was not committed in their relationship.

The husband pointed out that the reason Blessing was not showing much interested in their marriage was because she was attracted to women.

But, months after the split, the actress affirmed her ex-husband’s claims.

“I am coming out with my full chest that I am a lesbian,” she said on an Instagram live video.

With how her society perceives queer folks in mind she asked in the video that, “What happens now? I am a lesbian, so will this life end?”

Actress Nkechi Blessing and her former husband, Falegan Opeyemi.
Actress Nkechi Blessing and her former husband, Falegan Opeyemi. Pulse Ghana

She continued by accusing ex-husband of hypocrisy.

To her, he knew that she was attracted to women before they tied the knot. As such, she was shocked when her ex-husband attempted to tarnish her name.

However, she contended that her chaotic divorce has rather improved his career. This is as a result of the mental strength she has garnered from the issues that has come up as a result of her divorce.

According to BBC pidgin, reports suggests Nkechi Blessing married Falegan Opeyemi in 2020 but made it public on June 10, 2021.

However, she indicated that she had not gained anything from her time with him.

The actress further said that her ex-husband, who has accused her of infidelity, is cash strapped and using her money to finance his political aspirations.

Authors:

Kofi Boateng Kofi Boateng A user and believer in the power of narrative.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Ghanaian lady goes viral for joining 'Kwaku The Traveller' challenge (WATCH)

Sheena Gakpe

‘Dig your own grave’ - Abena Korkor curses Asamoah Gyan for lying about their encounter

Abena Korkor and Asamoah Gyan

Your Will Smith moment is coming – wife of Israel Laryea to OB Amponsah

Israel Laryea and wife, Louisa Laryea and OB Amponsah

Popular Nigerian dancer and friends go crazy over 'Kwaku The Traveller' (WATCH)

Pocolee and friends go crazy over ‘Kwaku The Traveller’