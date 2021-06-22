RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘I'm a Rastafarian at heart; I cut my dreadlocks for comedy’ - Ras Nene reveals (WATCH)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Kumawood actor Ras Nene (also known as Dr Lykee) has said he got rid of his signature dreadlocks to venture into comedy and to prove to the world that he is versatile.

Ras Nene and Wanlov
Ras Nene and Wanlov Pulse Ghana

According to Ras Nene, who is known for villain roles in Kumawood action films, even though his dreadlocks are gone, he is a Rastafarian at heart.

Recommended articles

He made this revelation during an interview on Joy TV.

"I'm Rastafarian at heart,” he said. “I cut down my dreadlocks because I overused it for action film roles.”

He said he cut down his hair to rebrand from being a villain to a comedian.

“So, I sat down one day and decided to rebrand myself and prove the world wrong. I cut my dreadlocks start my comedy career.”

He advised his fans to never be discouraged by others and focus on achieving their goals.

“As a human being, once in a while, you should learn. Do not let anyone discourage you. Do not listen to what people will say and continue what you are doing.”

“There were a lot of big stars who discouraged me when I started comedy and advised me to continue with action films roles. But God has blessed me today,” he added.

Watch the full interview below.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 things women do when they are cheating

Cheating

Married woman and illicit lover get stuck after sex until her husband arrives (Watch)

Married woman and illicit lover get stuck until her husband arrives

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

18-year-old bride dies from heart attack during sex with husband on wedding night

What rebound sex means and why you shouldn't do it

What rebound sex means and why you shouldn't do it [Credit: ThinkstockPhotos]