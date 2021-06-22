‘I'm a Rastafarian at heart; I cut my dreadlocks for comedy’ - Ras Nene reveals (WATCH)

He made this revelation during an interview on Joy TV.

"I'm Rastafarian at heart,” he said. “I cut down my dreadlocks because I overused it for action film roles.”

He said he cut down his hair to rebrand from being a villain to a comedian.

“So, I sat down one day and decided to rebrand myself and prove the world wrong. I cut my dreadlocks start my comedy career.”

He advised his fans to never be discouraged by others and focus on achieving their goals.

“As a human being, once in a while, you should learn. Do not let anyone discourage you. Do not listen to what people will say and continue what you are doing.”

“There were a lot of big stars who discouraged me when I started comedy and advised me to continue with action films roles. But God has blessed me today,” he added.