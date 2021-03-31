RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I’m a rich young woman married to a rich man - Fella Makafui brags as she drops hot new photo

David Mawuli

Ghanaian award-winning actress Fella Makafui has declared herself as a ‘young rich woman’ and her husband, Medikal, as a ‘rich man’.

Fella Makafui’s husband Medikal brags often about his wealth (cars, mansions, jewellery and whatnot) through his music and social media.

And now, it’s the turn of his wife to tell the whole world that she is young but rich and proudly married to a rich man.

Taking to Twitter, Fella Makafui revealed, without any preamble, that she is very rich.

On March 31, she shared a new hot photo on the 280-character limit platform and captioned: “Very Young Rich woman married to a rich man.”

Some of her followers agreed with her statement.

“Yes is true, cus u re rich n my boss MDK too is rich same time Island Frimpong is rich too so it combine,” a Twitter user said.

Some didn’t agree.

“I'm happy for you guys but not forever rich get that thing in mind,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Abundance doesn't make one rich my dear sister,” a user told her.

Another user called her out for having what seems to be a cockroach in the room where she took the photo.

“wo Dan mu nt3fr3 nt3fr3 Jon,” the user wrote.

Medikal and Fella Makafui have been married for a year and have a beautiful daughter together.

