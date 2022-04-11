She said Jesus Christ the saviour is her new boyfriend because unlike her so-called fellow active slay queens.
I'm back and will be the number 1 biggest slay queen woman of God - Moesha Boduong
Ghanaian actress, Moesha Boduong, has once again caused a stir on social media after deleting all posts and photos from her Instagram, for reasons she did not state.
The born-again actress announced in a video dancing and being thankful to Jesus Christ said she will remain the biggest slay queen woman of God.
The former Ghanaian socialite declared that she is back, therefore, no one can take her spot.
