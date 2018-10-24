Pulse.com.gh logo
I'm broken that you left - M.anifest mourns HHP

M.anifest took to Instagram to describe the rapper as ‘a merchant of joy, kind-hearted soul, open-minded spirit’.

M.anifest with HHP play

M.anifest with HHP

Ghanaian rapper M.anifest has penned an emotional message to his late South African collaborator Hip Hop Pantsula (HHP).

The hip-hop legend passed away Wednesday, 24 October. This was confirmed by HHP’s publicist wife, Lerato Sengadi.

The cause of his death is unknown but reports say he confessed to attempting suicide on five occasions in 2015.

Upon hearing the news, M.anifest took to Instagram to describe the rapper as ‘a merchant of joy, kind-hearted soul, open-minded spirit’.

He said HHP’s death broke him but he is grateful that the multiple award-winning legend shared his friendship with him.

M.anifest shared a photo with the late rapper with the caption: “My brother Jabba. A merchant of joy, kind-hearted soul, open-minded spirit. Your charisma...enough to fill a room but you were generous enough to make space for everyone in it.

I'm broken that you left. Grateful that you shared your friendship with me. A great artist when I met you but an even greater reminder of positivity and our humanity when I got to know you. Rest in Paradise. Live forever. #RIPHHP”

HHP collaborated with M.anifest on a 2014 hip-hop jam, titled “Jigah”. The song produced by Wes Mapes comes with a music video shot in Johannesburg by Jobie Bakama of Callback Dreams Studios.

