I’m currently single and ready to have fun – Wendy Shay

She explained further saying although she believes in love, she now wants to have all the fun in the world without feeling attached to any man.

Her statement on the radio show comes after, the 'Emergency' hitmaker addressed how her boyfriend left her for her best friend in her hit songs.

The singer made known her bitter heartbreak experience by putting them in three songs that have become nationwide hits.

In her “Survivor” she addressed how her boyfriend lead her on and made her fall hopelessly in love when she was not ready only to catch him cheating with her best friend.

She went on to address her best friend in “Warning”, calling her all sorts of names in the song.

Wendy Shay then released a song titled “Heaven” which spoke about her enjoying the days left on earth without attachments.