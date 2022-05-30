She is upset because she believes the Ashanti Region needs a chairman who has the intellectual capacity to manage the affairs of the party. According to her this is important because the region is the stronghold of the NPP.
I’m disappointed NPP delegates chose a comedian as a chairman - Afia Schwarzenegger
Actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, says she is very disappointed in the Ashanti Regional delegates of the New Patriotic Party, who voted to retain the incumbent regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako.
Afia Schwarzenegger added that, the fact that the delegates chose Wontumi to lead the party again shows that the incumbent government cannot win the next elections as they want to.
“I was campaigning for a chairman who can speak good English. I’m so disappointed in the delegates. If you’re breaking the eight, is this how you break the eight? They won’t even break the seven.
“Ashanti Region needs a chairman with intelligence. If the chairmanship was standup comedy, it would have been given to DKB because he has a big head.”
The NPP’s regional delegates conference was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on May 28, 2022. Wontumi polled 464 votes while his closest opponent, Odeheno Kwaku Appiah, secured 306 votes.
Odeheno Kwaku Appiah had served as the constituency chairman for Afigya Kwabre South for close to 20 years.
Afia Schwarzenegger campaigned for Odeheno Kwaku Appiah by posting his flyer on social media.
Other contenders, Robert Asare Bediako secured 20 votes while Kwabena Owusu Aduomi and Oheneba Kofi Adum Bawuah had 9 and 3 votes respectively.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh