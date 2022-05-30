I’m disappointed NPP delegates chose a comedian as a chairman - Afia Schwarzenegger

Afia Schwarzenegger added that, the fact that the delegates chose Wontumi to lead the party again shows that the incumbent government cannot win the next elections as they want to.

“I was campaigning for a chairman who can speak good English. I’m so disappointed in the delegates. If you’re breaking the eight, is this how you break the eight? They won’t even break the seven.

“Ashanti Region needs a chairman with intelligence. If the chairmanship was standup comedy, it would have been given to DKB because he has a big head.”

The NPP’s regional delegates conference was held at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on May 28, 2022. Wontumi polled 464 votes while his closest opponent, Odeheno Kwaku Appiah, secured 306 votes.

Odeheno Kwaku Appiah had served as the constituency chairman for Afigya Kwabre South for close to 20 years.

Afia Schwarzenegger campaigned for Odeheno Kwaku Appiah by posting his flyer on social media.