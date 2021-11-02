'I’m finished and depressed' - Xandy Kamel confesses (WATCH)

In the latest update on their divorce brouhaha, Xandy Kamel has shared a video dancing to "Gina", a tune by Ghanaian vocalist Becca and Nigerian music star, Kizz Daniel.

In the video, she is seen dancing cheerfully with a kid, however, the caption accompanying the post suggests the opposite.

Xandy says she feels to a lesser extent a person and lost. She feels nobody, not even by Kaninja but by her sisters.

Even though she's done, Xandy says she needs to endure and live for her sisters and mom. She wished her dad was alive who might have changed things, yet death took him away.

Xandy Kamel is at present going through a lot of hardship in her marriage of a little more than a year with Kaninja.

Her better half is blamed for getting back to his ex, Annabelle, who is a presenter with TV Africa.

Annabelle is supposed to be the one dating Kaninja before Xandy came to prevail upon him prompting marriage. Many claim she just served Karma, going back to what she rightfully belonged to.

Xandy and Kaninja erased photos of one another on their socials, including their wonderful marriage pictures. To exacerbate the situation, they have all unloaded their wedding rings.