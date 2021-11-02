RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I’m finished and depressed' - Xandy Kamel confesses (WATCH)

Authors:

David Mawuli

Entertainer and television presenter Xandy Kamel has admitted to being discouraged and doesn't feel she is an individual.

#Kaxan 2020: Photos from Ghanaian actress, Xandy Kamel's wedding
#Kaxan 2020: Photos from Ghanaian actress, Xandy Kamel's wedding

The actress has been weaved in marital issues with her troubled spouse and TV sports presenter, Kaninja, in the past few weeks.

Recommended articles

In the latest update on their divorce brouhaha, Xandy Kamel has shared a video dancing to "Gina", a tune by Ghanaian vocalist Becca and Nigerian music star, Kizz Daniel.

In the video, she is seen dancing cheerfully with a kid, however, the caption accompanying the post suggests the opposite.

Xandy says she feels to a lesser extent a person and lost. She feels nobody, not even by Kaninja but by her sisters.

Even though she's done, Xandy says she needs to endure and live for her sisters and mom. She wished her dad was alive who might have changed things, yet death took him away.

www.instagram.com

Xandy Kamel is at present going through a lot of hardship in her marriage of a little more than a year with Kaninja.

Her better half is blamed for getting back to his ex, Annabelle, who is a presenter with TV Africa.

Annabelle is supposed to be the one dating Kaninja before Xandy came to prevail upon him prompting marriage. Many claim she just served Karma, going back to what she rightfully belonged to.

Xandy and Kaninja erased photos of one another on their socials, including their wonderful marriage pictures. To exacerbate the situation, they have all unloaded their wedding rings.

In a new development, some social media users claim Xandy is the one who paid for the whole wedding cost in light of the fact that Kaninja was not financially strong.

Authors:

David Mawuli David Mawuli

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Busted: UK girlfriend of Zionfelix releases hot audio about their sex bouts (WATCH)

Zionfelix

Afia Schwarzenegger battles death as she cries for help on sickbed (VIDEO)

Afia Schwarzenegger battles death as she cries for help on sickbed

Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)

Shatta Wale and Medikal go for 'sea bath ritual' after release from prison (WATCH)

Kennedy Osei responds to Funny Face's apology to Fada Dickson (SCREENSHOT)

Kennedy Osei and Father Dickson