I’m grateful to God for bringing us together - Embattled Adwoa Safo celebrates 4th marriage anniversary

She also added that her hubby was a great husband and a wonderful father.

“These past four years with you has given me some of my best and fondest memories of my life and I am grateful to God for bringing us together. You’re a great husband and a wonderful father and it’s been a pleasure to share the last four years of my life with you.

Thank you for being my rock and strength, especially this past year. You’ve been the silver-lining in what has been a stormy year. You have touched my heart in more ways than I imagined possible and I love you more and more with each passing year. Here’s to many more years filled with Love, Joy and Eternal bliss. I will always love you my dear Hanny. Happy 4th Anniversary,” she posted on Facebook.

Adwoa Safo’s social post came with a lovely family photo.

The former Gender Minister got married to Hanny Mouhtiseb in an elegant wedding ceremony on August 7 four years ago.

Sarah Adwoa Safo is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician who entered parliament in 2012. She was born on December 28, 1981.

She is the daughter of Ghanaian businessman and industrialist, Apostle Kwadwo Safo.