I’m grateful to God for bringing us together - Embattled Adwoa Safo celebrates 4th marriage anniversary

The embattled legislator in a post on Facebook showered praises on her husband, saying “Happy Anniversary my Love and Joy Hanny. I can’t believe it’s been four years of marital bliss already. Time they say time flies when you are having fun and our marriage has been a trite definition of that”.
Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya Constituenc, Sarah Adwoa Safo is celebrating four years of marriage and has shared a lovely message on social media.
She also added that her hubby was a great husband and a wonderful father.
“These past four years with you has given me some of my best and fondest memories of my life and I am grateful to God for bringing us together. You’re a great husband and a wonderful father and it’s been a pleasure to share the last four years of my life with you.
Thank you for being my rock and strength, especially this past year. You’ve been the silver-lining in what has been a stormy year. You have touched my heart in more ways than I imagined possible and I love you more and more with each passing year. Here’s to many more years filled with Love, Joy and Eternal bliss. I will always love you my dear Hanny. Happy 4th Anniversary,” she posted on Facebook.
Adwoa Safo’s social post came with a lovely family photo.
The former Gender Minister got married to Hanny Mouhtiseb in an elegant wedding ceremony on August 7 four years ago.
Sarah Adwoa Safo is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician who entered parliament in 2012. She was born on December 28, 1981.
She is the daughter of Ghanaian businessman and industrialist, Apostle Kwadwo Safo.
The MP was home-schooled before she wrote her GCE A’ Level in 1998. She entered the University of Ghana at the age 17 where she graduated with a Bachelor of Law in 2002.
