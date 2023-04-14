I'm like salt in music promotion, your music cannot trend without me - Asantewaa brags

Back in 2022, the influencer was one of the most used to promote music on the TikTok app because of her huge following and the impressions the videos she mostly posts get.

According to her, she stopped such content because her brand is now a solid one therefore musicians can’t afford her service.

She added that even if she is given GH¢10,000 she won’t accept it as payment for such services.

She added that although some artists still reach out to her management to engage her service, she no longer entertains them because they don’t have money.

She agreed that she and her colleague TikTok stars used to take GHS3000 to promote a song, stating, in addition, that, "now, we've increased the fee," because "the brand is solid."

That notwithstanding, "even if you give us GHS10 billion, we still won't do it," she clarified.

"I have stopped," she stressed. "My colleagues still do it; Wesley and co, but I have stopped."

Asantewaa also described herself as "salt" and thus, when she is not part of a promotional drive "it is not sweet."

Though she has stopped the business of promoting songs, she said she would not hesitate to use one that "is enjoyable" to her on her social media.