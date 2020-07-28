The “Sweet Ex” singer fabulously rocked a green dress and took a shot against a green background, and gave the photo a caption that suggests she isn’t willing to give her heart to anyone, again.

Although her post was purely sarcastic and meant to entertain her fans, reading between the lines, we can conclude that she is good and wouldn’t risk another broken heart.

She captioned the photo: “Married to myself, I’m in my house come and beat me.”

Sister Derby and Medikal, just like every serious couple, had long term plans together when they dated for three years, however, their plans came crushing down over cheating allegations in 2018.

Their post-dating relationship grew soar when Medikal robbed his affair with Fella Makafui on everyone’s faces.

And up to date, they aren't in good terms.

Do you think Sister Derby’s post is a bait for potential boyfriends? Share your thoughts below.