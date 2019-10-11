The ‘My level” hit maker believes growing his bank account is more important than the prestige that comes with awards.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana, the self-acclaimed dancehall king said awards will always be second to money in his musical career.

According to him, awards won’t cater for him, his family and other members of his team.

Shatta Wale

“People want to win awards, put it in their rooms and watch it every day, and feel good about it. But if I take you to my room right now I have a lot of awards that I can’t take a loan with it,” Shatta Wale said.

“I have awards that when I go to the embassy and I say give me visa for this award they won’t give me, unless I pass through the right channel. I believe that awards come, but I always tell my team that money comes before prestige.”

Shatta Wale also opened up on his constant attacks on Sarkodie, insisting the rapper lives a “lie lives”.

Asked why he did not congratulate Sarkodie when he recently won the Best International Flow Act at the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards, he said: “I don’t think it's necessary...yes award is award, I don’t see award like something that will get me money into my account...I don’t see it like it’s important.”

Shatta Wale was, however, quick to add that he does not dislike Sarkodie.

