I’m not a superstar; I’m nowhere near Shatta Wale - Medikal

David Mawuli

Ghanaian hip-hop and hiplife musician Medikal has stated that he doesn’t qualify for superstar status.

According to the former AMG Business label signee, he has heard people call him a superstar but he hasn’t gotten to that level yet.

He said he has a goal to achieve greater things and until he gets to that level, he can’t call himself a superstar.

The 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “Rapper of the Year” winner disclosed this during an interview on Kingdom FM on Thursday, May 27.

“I've not even achieved one per cent of my goals,” he told Fiifi Pratt. “I'm about to start. That's why I'll need your help to reach the level God wants me to get.”

When asked if there are superstars in Ghana, he mentioned dancehall musician Shatta Wale and further stated that he is nowhere near the singer.

“Of course, we have superstars in Ghana. Shatta Wale is one of them,” he said. “I'm not even closed to his level.”

He said until he gets to where God wants him to, he wouldn’t describe himself as a superstar.

“It's good that some people consider me to be a superstar but I just want you to understand that I have loads of work that I'm supposed to touch and get to a certain level that I want to get but I'm nowhere near superstar,” he concluded.

