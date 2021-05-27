I’m not a superstar; I’m nowhere near Shatta Wale - Medikal

He said he has a goal to achieve greater things and until he gets to that level, he can’t call himself a superstar.

The 2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “Rapper of the Year” winner disclosed this during an interview on Kingdom FM on Thursday, May 27.

“I've not even achieved one per cent of my goals,” he told Fiifi Pratt. “I'm about to start. That's why I'll need your help to reach the level God wants me to get.”

When asked if there are superstars in Ghana, he mentioned dancehall musician Shatta Wale and further stated that he is nowhere near the singer.

“Of course, we have superstars in Ghana. Shatta Wale is one of them,” he said. “I'm not even closed to his level.”

He said until he gets to where God wants him to, he wouldn’t describe himself as a superstar.