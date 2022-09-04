RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I'm not desperate for marriage and children — Sister Derby

Ghanaian model and style creator, Deborah Osei Bonsu, also known as Sister Derby, has disclosed that she's not in hurry to marry or have children.

Sister Derby's failed relationships are known to the public. She said she does not keep her relationship affair from the public.

In an interview on Ameyaw TV, she indicated that she is content with her current relationship adding that she is not desperate for marriage.

"I am not desperate for marriage at all. If I don't get married or have children, I am still happy and fine with myself. I don't feel like it is the end of the world because of it, I have always been independent.

"I'm not rushing for marriage. Will it bring me 5 million dollars?" she asked.

Derby also advised young women to be self-assured and not give in to social pressures to marry and end up in abusive marriages.

"Don't force yourself into marriage because of societal pressures. Make sure that’s the right partner for you, understand each, have good communication, and enjoy each other's company," she noted.

She explained why she always flaunts her new boyfriend in public.

She said she does not see the point in hiding him if he is serious and makes her comfortable.

"I am the kind of person that likes to be free and not stressed. Hiding, pretending, and calculating are very stressful to me. But if I am comfortable and the person is showing signs of seriousness why should I be hiding? Why should I care about society? everybody goes through relationships and breakups.

"The truth is if you're comfortable with someone and enjoy their company then you want to be around them all the time. My partner enjoys my company and so do I," she stressed.

