‘I’m not desperate to crossover’ - Kofi Kinaata

Ghanaian songwriter and highlife artiste, Kofi Kinaata says he’s not a desperate musician seeking his theatrical works to cross borders.

The”Susuka” hitmaker states that he has no interest in that even though that’s what other musicians want.

Speaking in an interview on YFM’s ‘Ryse N Shyne’ who with Macall Mensah, Kinaata said even though he has a feature with Nigeria afrobeat sensation Patorabking, he's not eager to go crossover.

The song was part of steps to put in place.

He also advised his colleague musicians not to follow the bandwagon to do what others are doing.

“I am not desperate for that, though everyone wants to cross boundaries it is a planned work, you don’t follow the crowd and do as others are doing, I am not desperate to go beyond the borders, my feature with Patoranking is part of the steps to put in place,” he said.

He went on to add that “I don’t think music has a language, melodies don’t have languages, we listen to a lot of songs, we listen to them but we don’t understand, if you have to let them understand your music before they listen, songs are not sermons and even if you do not understand the song you should relate with the melodies.”

Kofi Kinaata is one of Ghana's great composers with many hit songs.

He is the most awarded songwriter at the Vodafone Ghana Music Award ( VGMA).

