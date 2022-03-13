RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

I’m not ‘fighting’ MzGee because of Mark Okraku Mantey – Amanda Jissih

Authors:

Evans Annang

Media personalities Amanda Jissih and MzGee have clashed and thrown shades at each other in the last couple years.

The two presenters, who were one-time colleagues at Hitz FM have been hostile towards themselves both in public and in private.

Several rumours have been attributed as some of the reasons for the feud including the allegation that they are fighting because of Mark Okraku Mantey, the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts.

Well, according to Amanda Jissih, that allegation is false and it has nothing to do with their ‘beef’.

In an interview on Accra based UTV, she responded to the rumour which was revealed by fellow panelist on the show, Bulldog.

Mark Okraku Mantey
Mark Okraku Mantey Mark Okraku Mantey Pulse Ghana

Bulldog said he was reliably informed that the cause of Amanda and MzGee’s feud is because they both loved Mark Okraku, who is currently the Deputy Creative Arts Minister.

“Okraku? Never! We never chased after Okraku Mantey. MzGee even married when we were all at multimedia”, she said.

“Anytime I greet her, she snubs me and it went on for so many months but I didn’t take it personal and I stopped. It’s not the first time, anytime she sees me at events, she snubs me. Even if she makes mistakes, I can’t pick up a phone and call her and she won’t welcome me,” she stated.

