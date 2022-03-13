I’m not ‘fighting’ MzGee because of Mark Okraku Mantey – Amanda Jissih

Several rumours have been attributed as some of the reasons for the feud including the allegation that they are fighting because of Mark Okraku Mantey, the Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Arts.

Well, according to Amanda Jissih, that allegation is false and it has nothing to do with their ‘beef’.

In an interview on Accra based UTV, she responded to the rumour which was revealed by fellow panelist on the show, Bulldog.

Mark Okraku Mantey Pulse Ghana

Bulldog said he was reliably informed that the cause of Amanda and MzGee’s feud is because they both loved Mark Okraku, who is currently the Deputy Creative Arts Minister.

“Okraku? Never! We never chased after Okraku Mantey. MzGee even married when we were all at multimedia”, she said.